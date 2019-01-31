Chelsea fans and Maurizio Sarri will be disappointed to learn that new signing Gonzalo Higuain is already injured, the Argentine played 65 minutes in yesterday’s defeat.

According to The Sun, Gonzalo Higuain is nursing a back injury having only played two games for Chelsea since joining from Juventus on a loan deal.

Chelsea will be questioning the deal to bring Higuain to Stamford Bridge if the injury sidelines the 290-goal striker for a lengthy period of time.

Sarri had this to say on Higuain after last night’s shock 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth, as per The Sun’s report:

“He can improve a great deal.

“At this moment, he is not in shape, probably because he has played very little recently between transfer market distractions and back pain.

“He can grow a great deal over the next few weeks.”

31-year-old Higuain was kept quiet by the Cherries defence last night, the Argentine talisman didn’t register a single shot on target before he was substituted.

Chelsea’s season is spiralling out of control right now, the Blues had a fantastic star to this year’s Premier League campaign but things have gone downhill ever since.

Fans are becoming increasingly frustrated with the side’s lacklustre performances.

Everyone involved in the club will be hoping that the former Real Madrid striker is back to full fitness very soon, otherwise this could turn out to be the latest in a long list of poor signings by the Blues in the last few years.