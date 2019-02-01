AC Milan reportedly failed with their hopes of signing a winger in January, although they did secure a loan exit for Alen Halilovic ahead of the deadline.

The Rossoneri were busy last month, as they made two key additions to coach Gennaro Gattuso’s squad in Lucas Paqueta and Krzysztof Piatek.

Both new signings have made an immediate impact, and the Italian giants will hope that they can help secure a top-four in Serie A this season to ensure that they return to the Champions League next year.

However, with a heavy reliance on Suso on the right flank, coupled with Hakan Calhanoglu being played in a more unnatural role on the left with Samu Castillejo used sparingly, Milan do seemingly have a lack of quality and depth in the wide positions.

In turn, Calciomercato note how they were searching for a solution, but ultimately they fell short. Yannick Carrasco didn’t arrive as it’s claimed Dalian Yifang were not open to accepting Milan’s terms, while the Serie A side were priced out of a move for €30m-rated Watford star Gerard Deulofeu.

Other names are specifically mentioned, but a new signing wasn’t made before the deadline and so Milan will have to now hope that they have enough in place to reach their objective this season as they will perhaps revisit the situation in the summer.

Meanwhile, there was some business on Deadline Day, as the club confirmed that Halilovic has joined Standard Liege on an initial loan deal, despite only joining Milan last summer.

The 22-year-old failed to make a single appearance in Serie A this season, with Gattuso using him in Europe when rotating his squad while only featuring for a total of 60 minutes, and so he may well feel as though he was surplus to requirements.

Trimming the squad may be a sensible strategy from Milan too, as it could help create space and financial flexibility when targeting more signings at the end of the season.