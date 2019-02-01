AC Milan are reportedly set to exercise their option on Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko to sign him on a permanent basis this summer.

The 24-year-old has overcome a difficult start to life in Italy to emerge as a key figure in coach Gennaro Gattuso’s side, making 25 appearances so far this campaign.

Injuries in midfield gave him the chance to feature, and he has certainly grabbed the opportunity with both hands as he has consistently offered a defensive presence in front of the backline along with a threat going forward with his powerful, driving runs from midfield.

With that in mind, he is certainly making a strong case to earn a permanent move to Milan, and according to Calciomercato, Milan will exercise their option to sign him outright, although they could look for a discount on the previously agreed €35m fee.

Time will tell if an agreement is reached on that with Chelsea, as although Bakayoko doesn’t seemingly fit into Maurizio Sarri’s plans and his style of play, given his form in recent months, they could look to cash in and make as much from the sale as possible.

In turn, it remains to be seen how much he moves to San Siro for, assuming that Milan do go on to officially exercise the option, but the report above would suggest that it will happen.

In the more immediate future, the Rossoneri will hope that he can continue to establish himself as a key figure for them and help them to achieve their objective of qualifying for the Champions League, as that in itself could help fund their summer transfer moves too given the revenue it generates.