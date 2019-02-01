Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has insisted that he wants to perfect his preferred style before considering a back-up plan if it continues to fails.

As noted by the Guardian, the Italian tactician has come under fire in recent weeks amid a slump in performance level and results for his side.

With that in mind, there have been suggestions from various pundits and the media alike that he will have to adjust his style of play, or at the very least, adopt a different approach when necessary, if his preferred style isn’t working.

Defeats to Arsenal and Bournemouth in particular have raised concern at Stamford Bridge, while Chelsea have scored 40 goals in 24 Premier League games so far this season, the lowest tally out of the top six.

To put that into greater context, Manchester City have scored 23 more goals than them.

In turn, it seems fair to question if Sarri needs to have an alternative plan in mind in order to show tactical flexibility to win games, but he has insisted that he will continue to prioritise getting his ‘Plan A’ right before considering other options, as seen in the tweet below from his press conference.

Whether or not that’s a smart idea remains to be seen, but it has worked for him in previous jobs at Empoli and Napoli.

Nevertheless, the Premier League and English style of play is very different, and perhaps in order to succeed at Chelsea, he’ll have to make tweaks at least to ensure his side achieve their objectives this season or his stubbornness could lead to increased pressure on his shoulders.