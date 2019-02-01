Done deal: Liverpool offload misfit to Premier League strugglers in permanent transfer

Liverpool have confirmed that Lazar Markovic has left Anfield, joining Fulham in a permanent deal on Deadline Day.

The 24-year-old joined the Merseyside giants in 2014, but made just 34 appearances for the club while scoring three goals.

Markovic ultimately failed to make an impression at Anfield, as he spent most of his time with the Reds out on loan, with stints at Fenerbahce, Sporting, Hull City and most recently Anderlecht.

With that in mind, Liverpool will arguably be pleased to have now found a long-term solution for all concerned, with Claudio Ranieri hoping that the Serbian ace can prove his worth with the Cottagers as they bid to avoid the drop from the Premier League this season.

As noted in Liverpool’s official statement, it is a permanent transfer, and so given that Markovic was never able to make his mark at the club, it will surely come as a slight relief that they’ve now been able to remove him from the wage bill.

Time will tell if he is still able to prove to be a success in England as he now has a fresh opportunity to do so, but with Liverpool boasting such a dangerous attacking line-up with quality depth, Markovic has steadily fallen further down the pecking order at Anfield and so an exit is undoubtedly the right decision for all concerned.

As for Fulham, they sit in 19th place in the Premier League table, six points adrift of safety. Ranieri will hope that Markovic can offer a different dynamic in the final third and help a side which has only scored 25 goals in 24 league games so far this season.