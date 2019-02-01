‘End of an era’ – Fellaini mocked mercilessly on Twitter after completing transfer to China from Manchester United

Some Manchester United fans have taken to social media to celebrate Marouane Fellaini’s departure on Friday, after six years at the club.

According to BBC Sport, the Belgian midfielder has completed his move to Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng, bringing to an end his Old Trafford career just six months after he signed a new two-year contract.

Fellaini scored 12 goals and contributed two assists for United during 122 Premier League appearances and helped the club win the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Under former boss Jose Mourinho, the 31-year-old featured prominently, but his one-dimensional style was often criticised by supporters and experts, with many suggesting he was never good enough to play for the Red Devils.

Many have aired their relief and expressed their delight after his move was confirmed, with one fan posting a GIF of the Belgium international elbowing ex-Manchester City star Pablo Zabaleta, with the caption ‘End of an era’.

End of an era pic.twitter.com/BxscIDgwW7 — Qays (@QaysParvez) February 1, 2019

Fellaini arrived at Old Trafford back in 2013 from Everton for a £27m fee, following ex-Toffees boss David Moyes to the Theatre of Dreams – as per BBC Sport.

Moyes only lasted nine months in the hot seat though, which left Fellaini remaining in the squad as the last lingering memory of a managerial appointment which sent the club hurtling into a downward spiral.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival as caretaker boss seems to have finally set the club back on the right track though and the Norwegian quickly deemed Fellaini surplus to requirements, granting him just three minutes of action prior to the injury which kept him out of the team’s last three matches.

Unfortunately for the veteran midfielder, he will forever be associated with a difficult transitional time at United post-Sir Alex Ferguson and despite his notable contributions to the team, few will be sad to see him go.

Fellaini is being mocked mercilessly on Twitter in the wake of his switch to China and you can see more comments and videos from supporters below, with few holding back in their harsh assessments of his time at Old Trafford.

BREAKING: Fellaini has left Manchester United! pic.twitter.com/vNSqD8zZGs — SPORTbible (@sportbible) February 1, 2019

Marouane Fellaini is officially no longer a Manchester United player pic.twitter.com/Ebwp4j2Ayo — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) February 1, 2019

Marouane Fellaini-Bakkioui has finally and officially left Manchester United Football Club pic.twitter.com/Xeotxk6k9W — Michy Wan-Zaha (@Nigerianscamsss) February 1, 2019

Imagine a club in any league thinking Fellaini is worth $37m over 3 years to commit fouls. That man is a blessed man. https://t.co/aHSnRG4rKx — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) February 1, 2019

I don’t know if I’m more happy about my bands new album release or Man Utd selling Fellaini. ? — Bruce Beats (@JezzaBruce) February 1, 2019