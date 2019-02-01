‘He needs to improve physically’ – Sarri’s surprise admission on Chelsea’s new striker Gonzalo Higuain

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has surprisingly stated that Gonzalo Higuain is not yet in optimal condition, after his loan move from Juventus.

The Argentine striker moved to Stamford Bridge on a temporary six-month deal last week from the Italian giants, having spent the first half of the season on loan at AC Milan.

Higuain started in Chelsea’s 3-0 FA Cup win against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend and he retained his place for Wednesday night’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth, which ultimately finished 4-0 to the Cherries.

The 31-year-old was substituted for Olivier Giroud in the second half as the wait for his first Blues goal continues and in a surprise admission from Sarri, he has revealed that his new signing is not yet fully fit.

“At the moment, he’s not at the very top, physically,” Sarri began, as per Four Four Two.

“In the last 45 days, he played a few matches only – because of his back but also because of his involvement in the market.

“So he needs to improve because he is able to accelerate more than now. Then I think that, if he’s able to improve physically, he will be able to be useful for us immediately.”

The Chelsea manager was speaking ahead of his side’s next Premier League showdown at home to Huddersfield on Saturday, which is now a must-win game if they are to regain their spot in the top-four.

Arsenal now occupy that position on goal difference after they capitalised on Chelsea’s defeat at Bournemouth by winning against Cardiff, while Manchester United are two points further back in sixth place.

Higuain has scored plenty of goals throughout his career but during his short stint at Milan, he did not cover himself in glory.

The Argentine international hit six goals and one assist in 16 Serie A matches and struggled with niggling injuries, but he must now rediscover his best form to help the Blues reignite their flailing season.