‘He’s going to be one of the best in the world’ – Suarez offers high praise for enigmatic Barcelona teammate

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez believes that Ousmane Dembele has the potential to reach the very top of the game at the Camp Nou.

The Frenchman signed for the Blaugrana back in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund for a huge £135.5 million fee – as per BBC Sport – and he has since racked up 50 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 17 goals.

However, the 21-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular in Ernesto Valverde’s starting XI, with suggestions being raised that his attitude is not good enough and that he is wasting his vast potential, amid reports of consistent training absences.

Dembele has improved recently though and his statistics this season back up that fact, as he has managed to contribute eight goals and three assists in 19 La Liga matches.

The enigmatic star is capable of wonderful moments of magic in the final third, with electrifying pace and an eye for goal, which is why he has been tipped for such a bright future at the highest level.

Barca teammate Luis Suarez is the latest to have offered high praise to Dembele, stating his belief that ‘he’s going to be one of the best in the world’.

“He’s young and had a lot of people tell him: you’re going to be a superstar and everything will be great,” the Uruguayan told Diario Sport. “But the reality is there’s still so much to learn.

“That happened to me too. I had to live in that moment and what I have to do is support Ousmane.

“No one can teach Ousmane how to kick a ball because he already knows that. But another thing is how you work/train. He needs his routines to keep getting better.

“Obviously he’s a player that is only getting started but I think he’s going to be one of the best in the world.”

Barca are back in La liga action on Saturday as they host Valencia, having won eight of their last ten matches across all competitions.

The Spanish champions are on course to retain the title as they currently hold a five-point lead at the top of the standings over Atletico Madrid, while arch-rivals Real Madrid are ten behind in third.

Dembele’s continued presence in the squad will be vital to Barca’s chances of a treble this season, with a Copa Del Rey quarter-final against Madrid and a last-16 Champions League clash against Lyon to look forward to this month.