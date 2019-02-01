James Milner’s hilarious response to snubbed fan as Liverpool ace channels inner Eminem

After failing to receive a reply from Liverpool’s James Milner, one fan adopted an unorthodox method to get his attention. Luckily for him, it worked!

As seen in the tweet below, he began reciting lyrics from Eminem’s classic track ‘Stan’, as he initially had requested where he could purchase part of the Reds kit in an image he shared, albeit it appeared to be one of Luis Suarez when he wore the No.7.

SEE MORE: Done deal: Liverpool offload misfit to Premier League strugglers in permanent transfer

Clearly, Milner didn’t get in touch quick enough, and so he began the Eminem themed banter, with the Liverpool star more than happy to join in.

The 33-year-old clearly knows his 2000s rap, or perhaps just this song in particular, as he continued with Eminem’s side of the story in which he writes back to a snubbed fan, leaving many in his responses both puzzled and amused.

Hats off to Milner on this one, he certainly hasn’t disappointed and was sharp enough to know that the image wasn’t of him, stating that the fan in question was ‘asking the wrong number 7’. Well played, James, never change!