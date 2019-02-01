Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that neither Trent Alexander-Arnold nor Joe Gomez will return to face West Ham United on Monday night.

The Merseyside giants slipped up last time out as they were held by Leicester City and failed to take advantage after Man City’s defeat to Newcastle United.

In turn, they remain five points ahead of their Premier League title rivals after 24 games, with injury concerns continuing to trouble Klopp.

It’s been emphasised given two of his preferred starters in defence have been sidelined at the same time, and he delivered mixed updates on Alexander-Arnold and Gomez ahead of the weekend.

“No, both not [available],” he told the club’s official site. “[There’s] no return date for Joe. Trent is getting better and better and better. He is really close and I hope he is in full training next week, but not for Monday.”

That would suggest that Alexander-Arnold could be closing in on a comeback sooner rather than later, assuming that he is able to avoid suffering any setbacks in his recovery.

As for Gomez, Klopp went on to add that he doubts he’ll be fit enough to return against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, with the first leg taking place on February 19 at Anfield.

The focus before that though will be on strengthening their grip on top spot in the Premier League, and despite their setback and disappointment last time out, they still boast the best defensive record in the top flight, which has been a fundamental part of their title push.

Having conceded eight goals in their last five games across all competitions though, the injuries in defence are seemingly having a negative impact, which could in turn be a cause for concern.