Man Utd injury news: Solskjaer hints at crucial double boost ahead of Leicester City clash

Man Utd interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that he could have both Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial available this weekend.

The Red Devils will be looking to make it nine games unbeaten under the Norwegian tactician, while attempting to bounce back after dropping their first points under his stewardship in midweek against Burnley.

In order to do that, Solskjaer will be hopeful that he has as close to a fully-fit squad as possible, and as per his press conference on Friday morning, he has suggested that Pogba and Martial will be in contention at the King Power Stadium.

“We’ve not had a proper session since the game so hopefully both of them can get through that I don’t think there’s anything with Paul,” he is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

“Anthony will do some rehab work I would imagine him to be involved, he seemed happy yesterday.”

Particularly given Pogba’s form in recent weeks which has seen him score six goals and provide four assists in his last seven Premier League outings, the Frenchman’s presence this weekend will be important to help United keep the pressure on their rivals in the race for the top four.

As per PA reporter Simon Peach’s tweet below, the World Cup winner was seen limping after the game against Burnley, and so he has been an injury concern this week.

However, based on Solskjaer’s latest update above, it would seem as though he has allayed those fears and doesn’t think that the reported knock is anything that will keep Pogba sidelined.