Man Utd and Man City are reportedly going to reignite their interest in Juventus winger Douglas Costa in the summer as a transfer battle is touted.

It’s not the first time that these two clubs have been linked with the Brazilian international, with Football Italia noting City were ready to bid up to €100m last summer, while the Mirror added in December that United were linked with a €60m swoop.

In turn, there is certainly history of interest in Costa, and it’s now seemingly going to be reignited in the summer as Calciomercato have tipped both Manchester giants to make a fresh attempt for the 28-year-old, as he could pursue an exit for a more prominent role elsewhere.

They’ve quoted an offer from City of over €80m in their report, but it remains to be seen whether or not his valuation has dropped this year given his indifferent form.

Costa has managed just one goal and two assists in 23 appearances so far this season, and although he remains a real threat in the final third with his pace, trickery and eye for goal, it hasn’t led to a decisive impact this year for the reigning Serie A champions.

With that in mind, they will surely be eager to cash in if such a huge offer was made, but time will tell if either United or City are still willing to spend that big.

Further, with the Red Devils boasting the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez as part of their attacking options, it’s difficult to see where Costa would fit in. It’s a similar story for Pep Guardiola and City who have an abundance of options in that department, but the Costa rumours seemingly won’t go away.