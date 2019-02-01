Crystal Palace confirmed the loan signing of Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea late on Thursday night to bolster their attacking options for the rest of the season.

As seen in the tweet below from the Eagles, they confirmed the Belgian international’s arrival after midnight as the deal was seemingly done just in time before the deadline passed at 11pm on Thursday night.

Sky Sports note that the loan move is until the end of the season, with Batshuayi’s stint at Valencia coming to an end as he looks ahead to another challenge after being shipped out by the Blues once more.

The 25-year-old joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2016, but has gone on to only make 53 appearances for the club while scoring 19 goals.

Since 2017, this will now be his third loan spell away from Stamford Bridge, following stints with Borussia Dortmund and Valencia, and so question marks must surely be raised over whether or not he has a future at Chelsea.

For now though, Palace will hope that they’ve added a regular goalscorer, while Batshuayi will undoubtedly hope to shine on his return to the Premier League.

Whether it’s enough to convince Maurizio Sarri to keep him at Chelsea next season remains to be seen, with the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain last month ultimately seen as the solution to their goalscoring troubles for the rest of this campaign.