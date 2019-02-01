OFFICIAL: Man Utd confirm loan EXIT until end of season in Deadline Day deal

Man Utd have confirmed that Joel Pereira has been sent out on loan to KV Kortrijk until the end of the season as he looks to gain more experience.

First-team opportunities for the 22-year-old has been severely limited due to the ongoing presence of David de Gea and Sergio Romero, along with the summer signing of Lee Grant.

Having spent the first half of the season on loan at Vitoria Setubal, he has now sealed a new agreement with KV Kortrijk until the summer to continue to gain playing time and experience, as confirmed by the Red Devils in a club statement.

Ultimately, it’s a sensible move for all concerned, although it will continue to raise question marks over whether or not Pereira has a long-term at Old Trafford and if United are perhaps better off allowing him to leave on a permanent basis if such an offer arrives.

Time will tell if that materialises, but for now, Pereira will surely be looking to make his mark with the Belgian outfit and that in turn could yet convince Man Utd that he can form part of their long-term vision to offer quality and depth in that department moving forward.