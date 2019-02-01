Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has hit some turbulent times at Stamford Bridge already, with reports touting successors to the Italian tactician.

Things started well for the former Napoli coach, as despite having limited time in the summer transfer window to stamp his mark on the squad, Chelsea looked like launching a serious bid to land a top-four finish in the Premier League.

SEE MORE: Video: Maurizio Sarri apologises to angry Chelsea fan after heavy Bournemouth defeat

Along with their progression in the cup competitions, it hasn’t all been negative under Sarri, but recent defeats to Arsenal and Bournemouth, coupled with a struggle for goals and disappointing performances has led to the pressure building on him.

According to The Express, Sarri must prove to the hierarchy that he can be more flexible in his approach to games if his preferred style of play isn’t working.

If not and things don’t improve, it’s suggested that former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard are being considered as potential successors.

Zidane of course has the experience at the highest level having won countless trophies during his stint in charge at the Bernabeu, and with his attacking style of play, perhaps he could get something more out of the current squad.

Meanwhile, Lampard has started his managerial career with Derby County as they continue to battle for promotion to the Premier League. Whether or not it’s too early for him is up for debate, but it seems as though Sarri is certainly under pressure and at risk if he doesn’t lead Chelsea to improved displays and results in the very near future.