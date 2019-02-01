Video: Harry Kane starts light-training as he eyes return to Spurs action ahead of schedule

Tottenham striker Harry Kane took part in some light training drills on Thursday as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

The Englishman sustained ankle ligament damage during Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat against Manchester United on January 13 and is not expected to return to the pitch until the middle of March.

However, in new footage he posted in a video on social media this week he can be seen starting light training, using resistance bands and various other tools during a warm-weather session in North America.

Spurs supporters will surely be delighted to see their star player back on his feet so soon and with the Lilywhites still in the hunt for the Premier League title and the Champions League, his swift return could make all the difference to their season.

Check out the video of Kane’s workout below, via Twitter.