Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi could not contain his joy after watching his team beat Inter Milan on spot kicks in the Italian Cup.

Lazio booked their spot in the semi-finals of the competition with a 4-3 victory on penalties against the Nerazzurri on Thursday night, with Lucas Leiva scoring the winner from 12 yards.

The game finished 0-0 after normal time, but Ciro Immobile opened the scoring at the San Siro in extra time before Mauro Icardi then hit a dramatic last gasp equaliser.

Inter ran out of luck in the shootout though and when Lucas dispatched his penalty Inzaghi – who had been sent to the stands for complaining during the match – went crazy with the club’s supporters in a brilliant moment of passion.

Check out the wild scenes below, via Twitter.

Simone Inzaghi’s reaction to Lazio’s penalty shootout win in the Coppa Italia. TRUE passion ??? ?: @OfficialSSLazio pic.twitter.com/N0s2wz47pU — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) February 1, 2019