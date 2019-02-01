Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi could not contain his joy after watching his team beat Inter Milan on spot kicks in the Italian Cup.
Lazio booked their spot in the semi-finals of the competition with a 4-3 victory on penalties against the Nerazzurri on Thursday night, with Lucas Leiva scoring the winner from 12 yards.
The game finished 0-0 after normal time, but Ciro Immobile opened the scoring at the San Siro in extra time before Mauro Icardi then hit a dramatic last gasp equaliser.
Inter ran out of luck in the shootout though and when Lucas dispatched his penalty Inzaghi – who had been sent to the stands for complaining during the match – went crazy with the club’s supporters in a brilliant moment of passion.
Check out the wild scenes below, via Twitter.
Simone Inzaghi’s reaction to Lazio’s penalty shootout win in the Coppa Italia. TRUE passion ???
?: @OfficialSSLazio pic.twitter.com/N0s2wz47pU
— Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) February 1, 2019
Con esta rabia y pasión celebró Simone Inzaghi la clasificación de su equipo para las semifinales de Coppa desde la tribuna del Meazza. El técnico de la Lazio había sido expulsado justo antes del inicio de la prórroga. ??? pic.twitter.com/XD08znnSBH
— Sp_ | Calcio (@Sp_SerieA) February 1, 2019