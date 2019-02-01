Video: Vinicius Jr ends Girona defender’s career with sublime skill in Real Madrid win

Real Madrid appear to have a gem on their hands as Vinicius Jr dazzled in their win over Girona in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night.

The 18-year-old is wasting no time in making an impression at the Bernabeu, as he already has 10 assists and two goals in 19 appearances for the senior side so far this season.

He was busy creating again during the 3-1 win over Girona as the Spanish giants booked their spot in the last four, but he also produced this brilliant piece of skill.

With two defenders on him, the Brazilian starlet somehow managed to spin himself out of trouble and show that he has all the flair needed to make him an instant hit with the supporters.

What’s important though is that he’s bagging goals and creating them too rather than just showing off his skills on the ball, and ultimately that will determine whether or not he’s a success at Real Madrid.