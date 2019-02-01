Interim Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer covered a wide range of topics in his press conference on Friday, including the futures of three specific players.

As noted by BBC Sport, Marouane Fellaini is reportedly edging ever closer to an exit from Old Trafford, as the Red Devils are said to have reached a deal with Shandong Luneng, while a medical has even been passed.

That would suggest that an announcement could be imminent, ending the 31-year-old’s stint with United after joining the club from Everton in 2013.

However, Solskjaer has erred on the side of caution when discussing his future, as he has ultimately revealed that nothing is official as of yet and so Fellaini remains part of his squad.

“Nothing’s confirmed there yet so obviously what I talk to players about would have to be between the two of us and we had good discussions, talked about obviously he got injured, so we spoke about that but nothing’s confirmed so I can’t say more, really,” he is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

Meanwhile, there was positive news this week as confirmation arrived on Anthony Martial signing a contract renewal, with the Guardian noting that the French forward has committed his future until 2024.

Given the potential and quality that he has shown thus far, coupled with the fact that he has his entire career ahead of him still to improve and develop, it will be a huge boost for the club to wrap up a deal.

Solskjaer is evidently delighted that Man Utd managed to get that one across the line.

“It’s a confirmation that we are happy, with him, we believe in him he’s got fantastic potential, he’s had ups and downs he’s been top scorer, he’s been developing, as a young lad moving abroad it’s not easy but he knows he’s going to stay here for the coming future and I believe in him.”

With Martial’s situation now resolved, could that mean United switch their focus elsewhere in the squad and extend contracts for other key players? The interim boss hinted that the hierarchy are working hard to make that happen as he was specifically asked about David de Gea.

“The club’s working on a few players, I don’t know how far but it’s a statement from the club we want to keep our best players. I hope so.”

It’s certainly positive news for Man Utd fans, as they’ll be desperate to see the top players remain and the squad get stronger with additions in the summer. Martial’s extension could perhaps be the beginning based on what Solskjaer had to say.