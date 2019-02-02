‘Absolute embarrassment’ – These Chelsea fans not impressed with Sarri’s starting XI for Huddersfield clash

After their disastrous defeat to Bournemouth in midweek, Chelsea are under real pressure to bounce back when they host Huddersfield at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues have now dropped out of the top four in the Premier League table, as they continue to struggle for consistency both in terms of positive results and scoring goals.

As noted by the Guardian, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has come under intense criticism in particular this week, with critics voicing their opinion on his faltering style of play.

However, he has insisted that he will continue to prioritise getting his preferred style in place and working as desired, but based on the reaction to his starting line-up against Huddersfield below, he is already coming under fire from countless supporters.

The inclusions of Ross Barkley, Marcos Alonso and Willian appear to have riled many fans in particular, and so it remains to be seen whether or not they can repay the faith shown in them by their coach by producing a decisive display to help secure all three points.

Sarri certainly needs it in order to silence the detractors and growing criticism, and especially given the way in which they folded at Bournemouth in their 4-0 loss, they surely have to show stronger resolve and desire to not only win on Saturday, but look good doing it too.

One of the biggest problems is their lack of firepower, having scored 40 goals in their 24 league games. That gives them the lowest tally of the top six sides, and so this could very well be a good day for Gonzalo Higuain to grab his first goal for the club.

Absolute embarrassment. Embarrassment. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) February 2, 2019

Alonso and Willian OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/LJdzuI3oXk — ??????? (@ProlificHiguain) February 2, 2019

This is pathetic tbh. No significant changes — TY (@vokal_guy) February 2, 2019

Sarri is a joke — Daniel Strydom (@DanielStrydom) February 2, 2019

Meltdown in 3,2,1 — Ronak (@ronakmerai_) February 2, 2019

We already lost 🙁 — ? (@Ngoloo_) February 2, 2019

Alonso, no CHO, no loftus cheek, Willian playing could this line up get any worse? — Noah Robson (@n0ahr24) February 2, 2019

Barkley, Willian and Alonso. We’ve lost — Daniel Evans (@Daniel_Evans56) February 2, 2019

Start CHO FFS — B (@LuizPings) February 2, 2019

So so predictable! This guy is not learning is lessons! — mustapha (@mustphha) February 2, 2019