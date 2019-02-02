Antonio Conte linked with Euro giants in first managerial job since Chelsea exit

Antonio Conte has been out of work since leaving Chelsea last summer, but the Italian tactician is being paired with taking the Inter job at the end of the season.

The Nerazzurri haven’t kicked on as expected so far this year, as having returned to the Champions League, they were eliminated at the group stage and now face a scrap for a top-four finish again this campaign given their recent form.

A point from their last two Serie A games against Sassuolo and Torino has seen the gap close between them and city rivals AC Milan in fourth, while they were eliminated from the Coppa Italia in midweek by Lazio.

In turn, the pressure is seemingly building on coach Luciano Spalletti, and he surely won’t appreciate the building speculation off the pitch in the Italian media.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter will launch their move for Conte this summer due to two specific reasons noted in the report. Firstly, it’s claimed that the former Chelsea boss doesn’t want to take a job midway through the season and more importantly, it’s added that he will be free of his Chelsea contract after June 30.

With that in mind, he will seemingly be in a position to accept a new role, and that could lead him to Inter who are desperately hoping to push on and begin to challenge the likes of Juventus and Napoli for the Scudetto moving forward.

Conte’s success at Juventus in particular would suggest that he’s the ideal man for the job, while he also enjoyed a successful stint with Chelsea, winning a Premier League title and FA Cup in his two years in England.

Time will tell if Inter are able to convince him to take the job, assuming that they do decide to replace Spalletti, but interestingly, the idea in the report above does tie in with what Conte himself noted earlier this week, as per Sky Sports, in that he is planning to return to management after a year out.