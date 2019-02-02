Arsenal ‘conned’ Ivan Perisic over potential loan move

Arsenal have been accused of ‘conning’ Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, the Gunners made a half-hearted bid to take the Croatian star on loan for the second half of the season.

According to the Independent via Rai Sport, Inter boss Luciano Spalletti believes that Arsenal ‘conned’ the World Cup finalist by making an offer that wasn’t ‘true’ in an attempt to turn his head and encourage him to force through a move to North London.

The Gunners had a loan bid rejected for the powerful winger during the January transfer window. According to Sky in Italy, Arsenal offered the Nerazzurri a loan fee of £4.4m and an option to buy Perisic for £34.5m.

This bid was rejected as it just wasn’t feasible for Inter, with Perisic at the age of 30, the San Siro outfit are understood to only be considering a permanent sale for the Croatian.

Read on to find out what Inter’s boss had to say about Arsenal’s attempts to sign Perisic.

Here’s what Spalletti had to say on the Perisic situation:

“As for Perisic, there was this story on the market, but he is a professional, understands his role and yesterday it was already a very different mood.

“These things happen in the transfer window, the player received an impressive proposal and was tempted. However, he then realised it was not a true offer, that he’d been conned, and took a step back.

“Now he’ll resume training and as soon as his mind is back fully on Inter, we’ll let him play.”

Arsenal may have ruffled a few feathers with their transfer approaches last month that could come back to haunt them in the future…