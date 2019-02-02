Barcelona given injury concern over Lionel Messi just days before Real Madrid clash

Barcelona face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash on Wednesday night, and they’ve been given a scare by Lionel Messi.

The 31-year-old scored twice as he dragged the Catalan giants to a draw with Valencia at the Nou Camp on Saturday night, taking his tally to 29 goals for the season.

SEE MORE: Video: Brilliant Lionel Messi strike draws Barcelona level against Valencia

Having been drawn against Real Madrid in the last four of the Copa del Rey, it sets up a mouth-watering clash between the two Spanish giants as they meet for the first leg next week, but there is anxiousness over whether or not Messi will feature.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, it’s suggested that the Argentine international picked up a thigh problem during the game on Saturday, although he did continue and finished the encounter without being replaced by coach Ernesto Valverde.

It’s added that Messi could now be a doubt for Wednesday night, although Valverde is quoted as telling the media that further tests will be carried out on Sunday to determine the extent of the issue but he added that it doesn’t appear to be too serious.

Time will tell whether or not it’s enough to keep him sidelined, but Barcelona will certainly hope that he’s available for selection given how influential he continues to be for them.

It seems to be enough to have concerned teammate Ivan Rakitic though, as per Sport, as he insisted that he’s hopes it’s nothing serious and they’ll have their talisman lead their bid to see off Real Madrid.