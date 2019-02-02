One Chelsea star is frustrated with the club’s latest contract offer, with the star being chased by the biggest clubs in the World, the star could leave West London.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL, Chelsea winger Willian would like to sign a new three-year deal with the Blues but the club are sticking to their strict policy of offering players of the age of 30 no more than a one-year deal.

The report highlights that Willian and his management are confident of receiving a good deal elsewhere once his current contract expires, it’s understood that recent interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona has encouraged the player to fight for a better deal.

Chelsea may feel forced to flip the script and give into Willian’s demands in order to stop the winger from joining one of the world’s biggest clubs.