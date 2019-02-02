Bayern Munich were heavily linked with a swoop for Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi in January, and they are seemingly going to continue their pursuit in the summer.

It is particularly concerning for Chelsea given Sky Sports reported last month that the 18-year-old handed in a transfer request, which was rejected, amid suggestions that the Bavarian giants had bid up £35m for his services.

It remains to be seen how much that needs to increase to convince the Blues to part with their talented youngster, although given his impact so far this season as he continues to push for a prominent role, they will surely be desperate to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

They will seemingly remain under pressure to convince him to stay though, as Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has now dropped a major hint that the Bundesliga outfit don’t intend on dropping their interest and will now potentially look towards a summer deal instead.

“I guess Hasan (Salihamidzic) is a bit like Uli (Hoeness),” Rummenigge is quoted as saying by Goal.com.

“We also had transfers in the past that didn’t work at the first attempt but at the second. And that’s what we will work on now.

“To lay down a marker costs money. We want the best quality players here at Bayern and Hasan is absolutely convinced of that player.”

Time will tell if the two clubs can reach an agreement, but given the report that Hudson-Odoi handed in a transfer request, that would suggest that he’s ready to move on if that breakthrough happens.

The youngster has bagged two goals and three assists in 11 appearances for the senior side so far this season, but perhaps with more assurances over a prominent role with Bayern, coupled with the success that other young English talents such as Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson have had in Germany, it may well have swayed his preference.