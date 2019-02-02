Confirmed AC Milan squad vs Roma: Duo miss out, boost as injured ace returns

AC Milan travel to the Italian capital to face Roma on Sunday night in a crucial clash between two sides eyeing Champions League qualification.

The Rossoneri currently sit in fourth place in Serie A, just a point above Eusebio Di Francesco’s men, and so both sides will be desperate to secure victory this weekend.

Confidence should be high in the Milan camp after their win over Napoli in the Coppa Italia in midweek, with January signing Krzysztof Piatek scoring a brace on his full debut to guide them into the last four.

The 23-year-old is selected in the squad for the trip to Rome, as per the club’s tweet below, and so it remains to be seen whether or not he gets the nod ahead of youngster Patrick Cutrone in the starting line-up.

There are two notable absentees though with both Pepe Reina and Cristian Zapata missing out due to injury. While neither would be expected to start, it is a blow for Gennaro Gattuso in terms of losing quality depth on the bench.

However, Andrea Conti returns after missing out on the squad last time out due to an injury problem of his own, and that will be a boost for Milan given his impact since recovering from a previous setback.

The 24-year-old has only made five brief appearances so far this season, but he’s managed to produce two assists in his time on the pitch as he offers a different dynamic on the right flank when involved.

With that in mind, Gattuso will be boosted by having him involved, although it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll be risked.

With Inter being dragged back down into it coupled with the likes of Lazio, Atalanta and Sampdoria pushing below them, this could be a decisive encounter in the battle for fourth place for these two Italian giants.