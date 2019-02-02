Double Man Utd injury boost: Duo travel with squad for Leicester City clash

Man Utd look set for a double injury boost courtesy of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial as both were spotted with the squad travelling to Leicester.

The Red Devils will be looking to make it 10 games unbeaten under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer against the Foxes at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

SEE MORE: Why Gary Neville is undecided on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer landing Man Utd job

However, although the Norwegian tactician seemingly eased fears over Pogba and Martial’s fitness during the week anyway, as per The Independent, there was still an element of doubt as to whether or not the pair would be passed fit.

As seen in the photo below, posted by freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, both French stars were spotted boarding the plane south, and that would suggest that they will be available to Solskjaer.

United’s impressive run in recent weeks has ensured that they’ve cut the gap to the top four in the Premier League table, as a win on Sunday would potentially move them back to within two points of Chelsea while Arsenal head to Manchester City.

In turn, Solskjaer will be delighted if he has his two influential aces available for selection, with Pogba in particular flourishing under his management thus far.

The 25-year-old has scored six goals and provided four assists in his last seven league outings, and he’ll undoubtedly be desperate to add to those tallies to sustain Man Utd’s momentum to help them secure Champions League qualification for next season.