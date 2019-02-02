Eden Hazard’s huge January transfer to Real Madrid FELL THROUGH for this SHOCK reason

Eden Hazard’s proposed January switch to Real Madrid from Chelsea fell through due to Los Blancos star Isco’s unwillingness to leave the Spanish giants.

According to Don Balon, Hazard managed to come an agreement with Real regarding a move to the club in January, with Chelsea asking for Isco to be part of the deal.

The report also notes that Isco refused to leave the Spanish giants, something that seems to have made the deal fall through, news that will be hard for Real fans to take.

Signing Hazard would’ve been a huge, huge boost for Real, as it would’ve seen the club bring in a fine replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, a player Los Blancos have clearly been missing this year.

The Belgian would’ve been more than capable of filling the void left by Ronaldo, however it looks like a move to the Spanish capital for the winger looks a long way away now following this report.

It might seem shocking to some to see Isco refusing to leave Real, especially when you consider the Spaniard has been largely out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu ever since Santiago Solari took charge back in October.

Isco would’ve easily been able to make it into Chelsea’s starting XI, especially if Hazard wasn’t there, an aspect that we thought would’ve been enough to make Isco want to leave Real.

If Real fans hadn’t started to turn on Isco already for his below-par performances this term, we feel this news may just tip some of them over the edge, news that won’t be good for the midfielder to hear.