The fight for the Championship title will intensify later this evening as leaders Leeds Utd host second place Norwich City at Elland Road (KO 17:30).

Its first versus second with all to play for this evening in Yorkshire – brace yourself folks!

What: Leeds Utd v Norwich City

When: Saturday 2nd February 2019 17:30

Where: Elland Road, Leeds

Live Streaming Options:

Victory for Leeds will send them six points clear of the Canaries with 30 games played. Biesla’s side came from behind at Rotherham last weekend to claim just their second win in six matches in all competitions.

Norwich impressive away form

Norwich head into Saturday’s tea time kick off having lost just one of their last 14 league games. What’s more impressive, is they’re yet to lose an away game in the Championship so far this season.

Earlier in the season Leeds romped to a 3-0 victory at Carrow Road and it’s 17/1 for the same scoreline on Saturday.

Leeds starting to wobble?

After a strong start Leeds are showing signs that the pressure may be getting to them – with three defeats in their last five games in the division, victory tonight in front of the Ellland Road faithful would certainly settle a few nerves.

Much will depend on the much lauded strikers for the Lilywhites. Leeds’ Kemar Roofe has scored eight of his 14 league goals at Elland Road and he’s 17/4 to score first.

Norwich’s main threat will be Teemu Pukki, the Finland striker has scored in Norwich’s last two outings taking his Championship tally for the season to 17 goals. He’s 15/8 to score anytime on Saturday.

Combined, the two teams have scored 103 league goals this season, so we could be in for plenty of goal mouth action. It’s 15/8 for over 3.5 goals.

With home advantage Leeds are 9/10, while Norwich are 3/1 to bag all three points on their travels. The Canaries have drawn four of their last five away games and it’s 13/5 for the two teams to share the points at the weekend.

