Manchester United could appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their next permanent boss before the season ends if the Norwegian manages to win these crucial games.

According to The Sun, United will make Solskjaer their next permanent boss if he defeat PSG in the Champions League. The Red Devils could struggle to qualify for the top four this season following their disastrous start under Jose Mourinho.

With Arsenal, Chelsea and United all battling for the 4th spot in the Premier League, a successful run in Europe might be needed for United to prove to their fans that they are serious contenders for the title next season.

The biggest win for Solskjaer so far isn’t just results though, the man who scored a treble winning goal for United has managed to bring back the attacking style of play that fans love.

According to the report, United chief Ed Woodward held talks with Solskjaer at the club’s training ground last week. It’s understood that Woodward was passing his and the board’s thanks for such a wonderful start to the job.

United will travel to Leicester tomorrow afternoon and the Red Devils will host relegation candidates Fulham next before their daunting three-match run starts. United will play PSG in the Champions League, Chelsea in the FA Cup and Liverpool in the league.