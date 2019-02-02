After firing Chelsea to victory over Huddersfield on Saturday, Blues pair Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard looked delighted with the outcome.

As seen in the club’s tweet below, the attacking duo posed for a photo after the game as they were instrumental in Maurizio Sarri’s side getting back on track.

There will undoubtedly have been tension at Stamford Bridge on Saturday following the 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth in midweek, but Chelsea bounced back in style as they put five past Huddersfield to show the perfect attitude and response.

Higuain and Hazard scored one apiece in each half before David Luiz added a fifth late on in what was a dominant Chelsea performance which would have delighted their supporters after a difficult week.

Sarri will now hope that his new attacking pairing can find consistency to fire his side to their objectives, while it certainly looks as though Higuain relishes playing under the Italian tactician.

As seen in the tweet below, that’s now 40 goals in 45 games playing under Sarri, with the pair enjoying a successful stint together at Napoli previously. It looks as though they could potentially repeat that in west London.

Nevertheless, it is only one game and so now the real test for Higuain will be to prove that this is merely the beginning of a clinical partnership with Hazard.