Real Madrid eager to use Gareth Bale in deal to seal transfer of quality €230M attacker

Real Madrid reportedly want to use Gareth Bale in a deal to Spurs and England forward Harry Kane to the Spanish capital.

According to Don Balon, Kane is valued at €230M, and Real want to use Bale in a deal for the England international, a move that will take €100M off of the player’s price tag.

This seems like a worthwhile more for Real to go through with, as not only would they be getting in a player who’s highly regarded as one of the best strikers on the planet, they would also be shipping out a player who’s struggled with injuries a fair bit these last few years.

Bale has missed a large number of games for Real ever since joining the club back in the summer of 2013, with a lot of these being because of injury.

The Welshman has struggled to maintain consistent form this term, as he’s failed to take over the role of Real’s main man following the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus this summer just gone.

Kane has shown he’s one of the best strikers in the world in recent years, and his arrival at Real would go a long way to helping the club solve their attacking issues.

Los Blancos have been dire in front of goal this term, only scoring 34 times in 21 La Liga outings so far, a total that is just not good enough for a club who possess a squad like theirs.

Kane’s move to Real, should it happen, would see the club fill the goal-scoring void that was left by Ronaldo following his transfer to Juve.

All that remains it to see whether the Spanish giants actually managed to get a deal over the line for Kane, and whether they actually go through with using Bale in their move for the 25-year-old.