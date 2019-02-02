Real Madrid willing to break world transfer record to sign ideal Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Real Madrid are willing to fork out around €300M to sign PSG and French superstar Kylian Mbappe, a fee that would be a new world record.

According to Don Balon, Real are ready to fork out the aforementioned sum to seal a deal and bring Mbappe to the Spanish capital, with it also being noted that club president Florentino Perez has decided to go for the Frenchman over his teammate Neymar

The current world record transfer fee currently stands at €222M as per BBC Sport, which is the fee PSG paid to sign Neymar from Barcelona back in the summer of 2017.

If Real were to pay €300M to sign Mbappe, this would absolutely blow the fee PSG paid for Neymar out of the water, and we feel pretty confident in saying that that world record fee would stand long after either player has retired.

Paying €300M for any player seems like an absolutely ludicrous move, however given the potential Mbappe has in his locker, and Real’s desperate need for a Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, paying that much for the Frenchman seems like a somewhat logical move from the Spanish giants.

Mbappe would be more than capable of filling the Ronaldo-shaped void that was left at the Santiago Bernabeu this past summer, with the player’s exploits at both PSG and France more than proving this.

The 20-year-old has 18 goals in just 15 Ligue 1 outings this season, a goal-to-game ratio that even a player like Lionel Messi would be proud to call his own.

If Real were to sign Mbappe, they would have a perfect replacement for Ronaldo, as well as a player who’s more than capable of leading them to many league and Champions League titles in the coming years.