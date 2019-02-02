Sergio Ramos doesn’t want this Real Madrid superstar starting in key clash vs Barcelona next week

Real Madrid are set to take on Barcelona in the first leg of their Copa Del Rey semi final next week, with Los Blancos looking to put a stop to Barca’s dominance in the competition that they’ve displayed these past few years.

The Blaugrana have won every Copa Del Rey since 2015, with only Real Madrid and one of Real Betis or Valencia standing in their way in their attempts to claim a fifth consecutive trophy in the competition this year.

Real will be wanting to do all they can to beat Barca at the Nou Camp next week, however they’ll be trying to do so without one of their star men should Sergio Ramos get his way.

According to Diario Gol, Ramos doesn’t want Gareth Bale to claim a starting spot against Ernesto Valverde’s side next week, with the Spaniard even ‘pressing’ manager Santiago Solari about not starting the Welshman.

Bale, whether he’s in form or not, is one of Real Madrid’s best players, and having him in the team to face Barca would definitely be better for Los Blancos.

The Welsh international has scored 11 times in all competitions for Real this season, with only Karim Benzema managing more, a stat that shows Bale should probably be starting next week’s game against the Blaugrana.

It’ll be interesting to see if Ramos ends up getting his way regarding Bale not starting against Barca, a decision that, if Solari were to go through with, would surely anger a number of the club’s supporters.