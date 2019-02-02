Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted his disappointment at Spurs’ lack of signings for a second successive transfer window.

According to Mirror Football, Pochettino admitted that he was left “disappointed” by the club’s reluctance to sign anyone for the second successive transfer window. The Argentine believes that investment into the squad could help establish Tottenham as ‘real contenders’ for the title.

The North London club have failed to sign anyone since they brought Lucas Moura to the club:

31/01/2018, 6.34pm: Spurs confirm the signing of Lucas Moura. 31/01/2019, 6.34pm: Spurs have not made a single signing since.#DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/ySDmKfFaeh — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 31, 2019

Spurs are third and only two points behind Manchester City, Pochettino’s side are the team to have the lost the most games in the top six this season. Four of Spurs’ losses this season have come against their top six rivals, this is something that needs to be improved.

Here’s what Pochettino had to say on transfers:

He said: “Of course I wanted to strengthen the squad but if we cannot sign, I need to stick with the project of the club. Of course I am disappointed because we are in a very good position and maybe with a help from some players we can remove the excuse that we are not a real contender.

“But we are there, we are close, in a very good position and we will fight to the end to be as high as we can.

“We were open to adding some quality to the team to help us achieve the things we want. But we can’t add that quality, not because we can’t or don’t want to, but, for different reasons, we can’t deliver what we wanted.”

The signing of high profile players would help the club have more success when facing up against their rivals, as Pochettino has developed most of their squad – not a lot of the players have the experience of playing at the top and also the experience and mentality to deal with a title race.