Tottenham REJECTED chance to seal last-minute transfer of £35M-rated Chelsea star for THIS reason

Tottenham reportedly rejected the chance to seal a last-minute loan move for Chelsea and Belgium forward Michy Batshuayi due to the Blues demanding a HUGE £8M loan fee.

According to the Mirror, Spurs were refusing to held be ransom over a move for Batshuayi, as Chelsea were after a total of £8M from Spurs to send Batshuayi to north London on a temporary basis.

Batshuayi, who Chelsea wanted £35M for according to the Evening Standard, ended up sealing a move to another London club, Crystal Palace, instead, with the Belgian failing to seal a move to Tottenham despite being keen on doing so.

Batshuayi would’ve been a decent signing for Spurs to make given their current injury troubles in attack, however it seems like a smart decision in the end to turn down the opportunity to sign the player for just six months at a cost of £8M.

The Belgian international would’ve provided another option for Spurs to go with in their attack, an area that’s fairly weak at the moment given the injuries sustained by both Dele Alli and Harry Kane.

It’ll be interesting to see how Batshuayi performs at Crystal Palace, and should the Belgian be a hit down in south London, we can guarantee there’ll be a few Spurs fans ruing their side’s failure to bow down to Chelsea’s demands…