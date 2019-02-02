Lille star Nicolas Pepe was in impressive form for Christophe Galtier’s side once again last night. The Arsenal target scored a lovely goal and produced a perfect assist for his teammate.

According to The Sun, a host of Europe’s elite clubs are in the battle for the Ivorian’s signing. As well as long-time admirers Arsenal – Chelsea and Tottenham are on the hunt for the forward’s signature.

The report also highlights that Pepe is on Barcelona’s seven-man shortlist to replace Luis Suarez.

Pepe scored for Lille in the 37th minute of the tie. Pepe charged forward after picking up the ball on the halfway line, the Ivorian went on to produce a lovely side-foot finish from a tight angle inside of the box.

The 23-year-old had a hand in Lille’s next goal in the 75th minute, effectively sealing a victory against against Patrick Vieira’s Nice side.

Pepe picked up the ball on the right wing and expertly knocked the ball forward to create some space before laying off an inch-perfect pass to Jonathan Bamba.

Check out Pepe’s goal below:

Check out Pepe’s assist below:

Pepe’s signing would immediately lift Unai Emery’s Arsenal side.