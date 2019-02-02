Video: Brilliant Lionel Messi strike draws Barcelona level against Valencia

Barcelona found themselves in trouble at home against Valencia on Saturday evening, but Lionel Messi helped them out of a hole.

Goals from Kevin Gameiro and Dani Parejo had given the visitors a two-goal lead at the Nou Camp, with Messi halving the deficit from the penalty spot in the first half.

SEE MORE: Barcelona to miss crucial star for Copa Del Rey clash vs Real Madrid

It didn’t take long before he scored again after the break, as he produced a moment of magic from distance to score an equaliser, as seen in the video below.

That’s now 29 goals and 17 assists in 26 appearances so far this season for the 31-year-old, as he continues to lead by example for the Catalan giants.

Time will tell if it leads to Barcelona completing the comeback and sealing all three points to strengthen their grip on top spot in La Liga, with their talisman once again delivering when needed.