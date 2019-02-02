Video: Cristiano Ronaldo slips but still scores to break deadlock for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the mark for Juventus as he found a breakthrough against Parma in Turin on Saturday night.

The Portuguese superstar has been in fine form so far this season for the reigning Serie A champions, adjusting to life in Italy well after his summer move from Real Madrid.

As seen in the video below, he bagged his 16th Serie A goal of the campaign against Parma, as despite losing his footing in the penalty box, he still managed to send his effort goal-bound as it took a deflection on its way through to the back of the net.

Juve have continued to lead the way this season and a win would restore their 11-point lead at the top of the standings over nearest rivals Napoli.

With Ronaldo continuing to lead their charge, it would appear as though it will take something special to knock them off course in their pursuit of an eighth consecutive Serie A title.

| GOAL! | Juve take the lead!! ???? Cristiano Ronaldo nets his 16th goal in #SerieA ? Juventus’ top goal scorer so far this season ? pic.twitter.com/3ESaijyHHw — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) February 2, 2019