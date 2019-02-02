Video: Eden Hazard shows superb composure as he bags brace for Chelsea

Eden Hazard bagged a brace as Chelsea took a convincing three-goal lead against Huddersfield at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Belgian ace was on the mark from the penalty spot just before half time to double Chelsea’s advantage, after Gonzalo Higuain had given them the lead.

However, the pair wasted little time to add to their respective tallies in the second half, with Hazard scoring first with this effort in the video below.

After breaking in behind the Huddersfield defence, the Belgian international kept his cool to round the goalkeeper and found the back of the net from a tight angle with a great finish.

That’s his 15th goal of the season, and Chelsea fans will certainly be delighted with the response from the players after their defeat to Bournemouth in midweek.