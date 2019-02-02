Tottenham left it late but secured a 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday, with the three points moving them into second place in the Premier League table.

Spurs have collected 57 points from their 25 games so far this season, with Manchester City dropping down into third and a point adrift of Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Naturally, they’ll want to remain as high up the standings for as long as possible, but when asked a rather bizarre question by a member of the press in his post-match press conference, Pochettino drew plenty of laughs from the media, as seen in the video below.

The Tottenham boss was asked if he’d be supporting Arsenal in their clash with City on Sunday due to the fact that a Gunners win could help keep his side in second place.

Without any hesitation, Pochettino will have delighted Spurs fans with his response as he insisted that he would “never’ support Arsenal, regardless of the circumstances.

Given there’s still so much of the season to come, it surely won’t mean that much to all connected at Tottenham if Arsenal win, lose or draw on Sunday.