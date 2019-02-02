After Cardiff’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, boss Neil Warnock still wasn’t too happy as he had some choice words for Gary Lineker.

Ahead of his post-match interview with Match of the Day, the Bluebirds boss wasn’t aware that the cameras were rolling and was caught taking an x-rated swipe at Lineker, as seen in the video below.

“Match of the Day? Tell Gary Lineker to f**k off. Oh, have you caught that on camera? He called me Colin. Can I say ‘I’m Colin here’. You don’t know why I’m Colin do you? Right.”

Warnock was referring to Lineker calling him ‘Colin’, a rather unflattering nickname that he has had over the years with his name being an anagram of ‘Colin W****r’.

However, he probably didn’t expect his response to be caught on camera, which has unsurprisingly since gone viral.