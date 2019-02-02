Video: Stunning strike from Gonzalo Higuain as Chelsea run riot vs Huddersfield

Chelsea were in fine form against Huddersfield on Saturday with Gonzalo Higuain scoring a brace to help them take a 4-0 lead.
The 31-year-old was on target in the first half as he fired in a great goal to break the deadlock and score his first goal for the club since joining them on loan in January.
SEE MORE: Video: Gonzalo Higuain fires home first Chelsea goal after brilliant N’Golo Kante assist
However, he wasn’t finished for the day as seen in the video below, as he produced a sensational strike to double his tally and put his side 4-0 ahead.
Eden Hazard had grabbed a brace of his own as the Blues rediscovered their goalscoring touch in the final third, but the quality of Higuain’s goals certainly suggest that he will make a decisive impact for Maurizio Sarri’s men in the coming months.
His second was undoubtedly the pick of the bunch though as he curled a delightful effort into the back of the net, but the true test will of course be proving that he can score consistently to fire Chelsea towards their objectives this season.
HIGUAIN ? pic.twitter.com/wZpqMIM87c
— Connor Dayment (@Dayment16) February 2, 2019
Gonzalo Higuaín makes it 4-0 with this absolute screamer! pic.twitter.com/flp74xN9ok
— 5 (@Jorginhoed) February 2, 2019