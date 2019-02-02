Why Gary Neville is undecided on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer landing Man Utd job

Man Utd legend Gary Neville has revealed that he is conflicted over whether or not the club should give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the job on a permanent basis.

The Red Devils opted to sack Jose Mourinho in December after an inconsistent start to the campaign left them outside of the top four in the Premier League and struggling to entirely convince in Europe.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid will have to pay at least €100M to seal transfer of Manchester United superstar

Since Solskjaer was appointed as interim boss, they’ve gone on a nine-game unbeaten run, winning eight of those, which in turn has got them into the fifth round of the FA Cup and within two points of the top four in the league.

With that in mind, it has to be said that the Norwegian tactician has done a fantastic job to this point, and he has certainly staked a claim to be given the job on a permanent basis. However, Neville doesn’t seem entirely convinced that it’s the right decision just yet as he still believes current Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino could be the perfect appointment at Old Trafford.

“I do have conflicting views,” he told The Telegraph. “I want the club to make an unemotional decision. That being: Is Ole the best person for the job? If the answer is ‘Yes’ at the end of the season, because he’s got them into the top four and they’ve won the FA Cup, you’d say, ‘How can you not give him the job?’

“I go back to that Pochettino always was the one who stood out for me as the one, in terms of the football, values and bringing through young players, like what he’s done at Tottenham and Southampton. Over a period of time it feels to me like he would be the natural choice.

“United have appointed externally the last two times and it’s failed, so considering an internal appointment, which is what Ole is, could be the way forward.”

It has to be said that despite the impressive job he has done thus far, Solskjaer remains unproven at the very top level in management, and so there is no guarantee that he can maintain this type of football and the results that come with it on a consistent basis and prove his longevity.

With that in mind, if they have an opportunity to appoint a more experienced manager with a winning pedigree and track record who fits the ideals of the club, then they would surely be better off resisting the sentimental option and avoid giving the job to Solskjaer permanently.

Nevertheless, he just might make it impossible for the hierarchy to ignore what he has achieved this season before it’s over.