(Photo) ‘Brain dead’ Arsenal star slammed by angry fans for role in Man City goal

Arsenal FC Manchester City
These Arsenal fans are furious at the comical defending by Shkodran Mustafi for Manchester City’s second goal.

Sergio Aguero has netted twice against the Gunners today, with both strikes coming from some shocking defending by the visitors.

Just look at the image doing the rounds of Mustafi playing everyone and their mother onside with this awful positioning.

Arsenal equalised through Laurent Koscielny and looked good value after a solid start, but defending like this looks like costing them the game and gifting City a victory they didn’t even have to do a huge amount to earn…

