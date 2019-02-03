(Photo) ‘Brain dead’ Arsenal star slammed by angry fans for role in Man City goal

These Arsenal fans are furious at the comical defending by Shkodran Mustafi for Manchester City’s second goal.

Sergio Aguero has netted twice against the Gunners today, with both strikes coming from some shocking defending by the visitors.

Just look at the image doing the rounds of Mustafi playing everyone and their mother onside with this awful positioning.

Arsenal equalised through Laurent Koscielny and looked good value after a solid start, but defending like this looks like costing them the game and gifting City a victory they didn’t even have to do a huge amount to earn…

guys I think Mustafi might be terrible at this whole football thing pic.twitter.com/kmlwaZ04U1 — Jake. (@YedIin) February 3, 2019

Mustafi playing the whole world onside — Jay_AFC? (@AFC_addiction) February 3, 2019

Mate why is mustafi constantly playing everyone onside. Brain dead — JAKE (@_jakemitchell) February 3, 2019

GET MUSTAFI OUT OF MY CLUB FFS. HE PLAYED EVERYONE ONSIDE — Ghost (@ToByZoNe) February 3, 2019

As a coach or even as a fan, I don’t think anything would annoy me more than one individual player f*cking up an offside trap and straying too deep. This from Mustafi allows Aguero to gain an extra step into the forward space as Laporte is crossing the ball in… and GOAL! pic.twitter.com/m7dAcHYJBQ — Anonymous Football (@AnonoFootball) February 3, 2019

I know year 10s who can do a better offside line than Mustafi pic.twitter.com/P5KYEU1nHR — Kjus (got locked) ??? (@WilsonWorldie) February 3, 2019