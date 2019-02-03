Unai Emery confident Arsenal have edge over Liverpool and Tottenham in transfer battle

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly confident his side could have an edge in any transfer battle with Liverpool and Tottenham for Adrien Rabiot.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is heading towards the end of his contract at the Parc des Princes, leaving him potentially free to leave on a Bosman in the summer.

And according to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal are among the clubs keeping tabs on the France international’s situation.

The piece also references interest from Liverpool and Spurs, but suggests Emery believes he could hold some advantage in the running to work with his former player again.

Rabiot will know the Spanish tactician well after working under him for two seasons at PSG, and it would be intriguing to see them together in the Premier League.

And while Liverpool and Tottenham might seem more attractive prospective clubs to join right now, Arsenal would surely be able to guarantee Rabiot more first-team football.

The 23-year-old would face more competition at Liverpool in particular, while Tottenham’s future is currently uncertain as they face interest in manager Mauricio Pochettino from Manchester United, according to the Guardian and other sources in recent months.