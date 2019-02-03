Arsenal star mysteriously absent for Man City game, new signing Denis Suarez in line for debut

Arsenal look to be without midfielder Granit Xhaka against Manchester City today, though there has not as of yet been an explanation for his absence.

According to the Manchester Evening News, new signing Denis Suarez could be in line to make his Gunners debut in this big Premier League clash, but Xhaka was not seen travelling with the squad to the Etihad Stadium.

This could potentially be a big blow for Arsenal, with Xhaka a regular under Unai Emery for much of this season, even if his performances have not always won over the majority of the fans at the Emirates Stadium.

Xhaka is a solid defensive player with an eye for the occasional long-range goal, so could have had his uses against City this afternoon.

Still, Gooners will hope to see on-loan Barcelona midfielder Suarez start, perhaps alongside Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi.

That instantly makes Arsenal’s midfield look improved on what Emery started the season with, and perhaps gives the club some hope of an upset at City today.