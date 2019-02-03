Unai Emery makes worrying claim about Arsenal’s season after Manchester City defeat

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has made a somewhat worrying claim about his side’s top four hopes for the season after losing 3-1 to Manchester City.

The Gunners were well beaten at the Etihad Stadium, with some poor moments defensively that gifted City the three points without them even producing a hugely impressive display themselves.

It now looks like it’s going to be very tricky for Arsenal to cement Champions League qualification for next season, which would surely have been the kind of improvement the club would have expected after bringing in Emery to replace Arsene Wenger last summer.

Arsenal are now sixth in the Premier League table, with an ever-improving Manchester United team now a point ahead of them, while Chelsea are just three points ahead but look a better side on balance, and have just signed Gonzalo Higuain to strengthen arguably the only weak area of their squad.

Emery seems to be losing belief, admitting today that his side will need some favours between now and May.

‘Yes, but after losing 3-1 it’s not easy to say that,’ the Spanish tactician is quoted by the Metro.

‘I have confidence in our work and in our way. I know now we need to pick up and have some big help.’

This is not exactly what Arsenal fans will want to hear, with Emery also admitting City were simply superior today.

He added: ‘They showed their superiority in 90 minutes. They held their level in 90 minutes and our level in the second half was worse than the first.

‘Our challenge now is the next week, continue to work and improve, and think how we can work and be better.’