Gonzalo Higuain becomes first Chelsea player since 2000 to do this following fine performance vs Huddersfield

Chelsea took Huddersfield to the cleaners on Saturday afternoon, as the west London club battered Huddersfield 5-0 at Stamford Bridge to put their 4-0 loss to Bournemouth behind them.

Goals from Gonzalo Higuain (x2), Eden Hazard (x2) and David Luiz proved to be the difference between the two sides in the end, as Maurizio Sarri’s men got back to winning way at the Bridge.

A number of Chelsea stars put in very good performances against the Terriers, with one of these being new signing Higuain, who shone in his first home league outing for the club.

The Argentine’s link-up play with the likes of Hazard and N’Golo Kante was a joy to behold, and the forward’s brace was well and truly deserved.

In bagging a brace, Higuain became the first Chelsea player since 2000 to score twice on their home league debut for the club, with Mario Stanic being the last to do so just under 19 years ago.

2 – Gonzalo Higuain is the first @ChelseaFC player to score twice on their home league debut for the club since Mario Stanic vs West Ham in August 2000. Bracing. #CHEHUD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 2, 2019

Higuain could prove to be a truly savvy transfer from Chelsea, especially if his performance against the Terriers was anything to go off.

The Argentine seems to be a massive improvement on Spaniard Alvaro Morata, and should he keep adding to his goal tally as the season carries on, it won’t be long before we hear the player’s name sang around Stamford Bridge numerous times every game.