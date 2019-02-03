Chelsea ‘in pole position’ to beat Arsenal & Man City to £88m transfer on URGENT request of Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea are reportedly leading the chase for the transfer of Real Madrid playmaker Isco ahead of the summer, with Maurizio Sarri specifically making the Spain international a key part of his plans for next season.

Reports across Europe today suggest Chelsea have moved into pole position to land Isco in the summer, despite the £88million-rated attacker recently also being linked with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Juventus.

It now seems as though the 26-year-old could be set for a move to Stamford Bridge, which makes sense after Cesc Fabregas’ departure to Monaco this January, and the fact that Mateo Kovacic is only at Stamford Bridge on loan for the season.

Isco could have been a superb signing for Arsenal or City, but also seems an ideal fit for Sarri’s system in west London.

The Italian tactician needs more creativity to make his philosophy work, and would surely be the most tempting option for Isco after his bit-part role at the Bernabeu in recent times.